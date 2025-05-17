Kohli has been in exceptional form this season, having already scored seven half-centuries and amassed a total of 505 runs, placing him fourth in the race for the Orange Cap.

In Match 58 of IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 7:30 PM at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the looming threat of rain may impact the match, as dark clouds gather over the venue. Despite this uncertainty, all eyes are on RCB's star batsman Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in this game. Fans are hopeful that Kohli will etch his name into the record books with a single boundary.

Kohli has been in exceptional form this season, having already scored seven half-centuries and amassed a total of 505 runs, placing him fourth in the race for the Orange Cap. Should he hit just one four against KKR today, he will become the second-highest boundary hitter in IPL history.

Virat Kohli set to achieve another historic milestone

Currently, Kohli has recorded 749 fours in the IPL. A single additional four would make him only the second player in the tournament's history to reach the remarkable milestone of 750 boundaries. This season alone, he has struck 44 fours. The all-time record for the most fours in IPL history is held by Shikhar Dhawan, who has achieved 768 fours before retiring from all forms of cricket.

RCB stands on the brink of playoff qualification. With 11 matches played thus far, the team has secured 8 victories and suffered 3 losses, accumulating 16 points and positioning themselves second in the points table. A win today would elevate their total to 18 points, effectively securing their place in the playoffs.

In the event that the match is interrupted by rain, both teams will be awarded one point each. Even in such a scenario, RCB would still qualify for the playoffs with a total of 17 points.

