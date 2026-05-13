RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks massive record shared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli added another historic milestone to his glittering career by breaking an all-time record previously shared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The RCB superstar now stands alone at the top of an elite list, further cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest-ever players.

Virat Kohli just made IPL history. When he stepped onto the field for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium, it marked his 279th IPL match—the most by any player ever. He now sits clear of both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who previously shared the record with him. For context, Dhoni played his 278th—and possibly final—match in the 2025 season against Gujarat Titans, while Rohit and Kohli reached the same number together just days ago when RCB faced Mumbai Indians.

Here’s how the leaderboard looks now:

Virat Kohli – 279 matches (all for RCB)

MS Dhoni – 278 (CSK, Rising Pune Supergiants)

Rohit Sharma – 278 (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians)

Ravindra Jadeja – 265

Dinesh Karthik – 257

Shikhar Dhawan – 222

R Ashwin – 221

Ajinkya Rahane – 208

Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa – 205

Kohli’s not just the most capped overall—he’s also played the most games for a single franchise by a mile. Nobody else has crossed the 250-match mark with one team; Dhoni comes closest at 248 for CSK, and Rohit at 232 for Mumbai.

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Tonight’s match started a bit late thanks to rain, and after the delay, Rajat Patidar won the toss for RCB and chose to bowl. Kolkata shuffled things up, bringing Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy into the lineup.

Looking ahead, Rohit will likely draw level with Kohli again when Mumbai faces Punjab Kings. But with Mumbai out of playoff contention and RCB’s playoff hopes still alive, Kohli should finish the season on top—as long as he stays fit. If both teams bow out at the same stage, Rohit and Kohli could end up tied.

One more wrinkle: Dhoni is technically still with the CSK squad, but a calf injury has sidelined him all season. He didn’t even travel for the latest match, so barring a surprise return, he’ll remain behind Kohli and Rohit in the record books. For Dhoni to reclaim the top spot, he’d have to return, play the final two league games, and hope CSK push into the playoffs.

Either way, nights like these remind us why Virat Kohli’s already a legend in the league—nearly two decades in, and he’s still rewriting the record books.

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