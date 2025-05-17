RCB vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 58 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th season of the IPL resumes after a nine-day hiatus, with the final scheduled for June 3rd and the playoffs commencing on May 1st. As we approach the concluding weeks of this highly competitive season, numerous teams remain in contention for playoff spots.

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders sit sixth in the standings, having secured five victories, suffered six defeats, and recorded one no-result in twelve matches. They still hold an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, provided they win their remaining games and other results favor them. However, the team will be without key players Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock for the remainder of the season.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have demonstrated impressive form this year, winning eight of their eleven matches to date, placing them second in the table. Eager to secure a top-two finish, RCB is poised for an exciting clash against KKR, promising a thrilling encounter for fans and players alike.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 58th Match

Date & Time: May 17, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Tim David, Mayank Agarwal

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi

RCB vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Mayank Agarwal, Krunal Pandya (vice-captain), Andre Russell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, and Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora:

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal:

ALSO READ| 'There were doubts in my mind': Rajat Patidar reflects on receiving RCB's captaincy honour from Virat Kohli