RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch RCB vs KKR match live in India

Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on against Kolkata Knight Riders which is led by Shreyas Iyer in match 6 of IPL 2022. This match will be played in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. While KKR will look forward to continuing its winning momentum, RCB will be eying on putting up some points on the table.

KKR is a two-time IPL winner whereas the RCB, who has been a part of three IPL finals is yet to win an IPL title.

Here is all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders start? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on March 30 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders take place? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. READ| IPL 2022 schedule: Check out the full list of all TATA IPL games for the 15th season Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders - Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.