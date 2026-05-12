RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, players to watch, pitch report and more

RCB vs KKR Preview: Ahead of the blockbuster clash, take a look at the head-to-head record, key players to watch out for, pitch report, and much more.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. With the Playoff race heating up, both sides will look to grab two valuable points in a high-pressure contest on Wednesday, May 13. Ahead of the clash, take a complete look at the RCB vs KKR head-to-head stats, predicted playing XIs, key players to watch, pitch report, and more.

As per the latest Points Table, RCB are currently sitting in the second spot with 14 points, after Gujarat Titans (GT) topped the standings on Tuesday, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 82 runs. On the other hand, KKR are in the lower part of the tally at the 8th spot with nine points. If RCB manages to beat KKR on Wednesday, it will surpass GT and top the standings with 16 points, as the Rajat Patidar-led side have a much better Net Run Rate (NRR). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more.

RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 36

RCB Won - 15

KKR Won - 20

No Result - 1

RCB vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam Dar. (Impact Player - Devdutt Padikkal).

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy. (Impact Player - Finn Allen).

RCB vs KKR: Players to Watch

Virat Kohli - RCB's star player is one of the most dependable batters in the squad, even after registering back-to-back ducks in the last two games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - At his current form, RCB's pacer can decimate opponents' batting lineup on any day.

Finn Allen - KKR batter, who scored an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), is one batter who can turn around the game with his explosive batting.

Sunil Narine - One of the most successful all-rounders of KKR is another player who can steal the spotlight in no time.

RCB vs KKR: Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is expected to favour batters, which features good bounce and a quick outfield. Teams batting second have enjoyed more success at this venue due to the dew factor in night games.

On the weather front, it is expected to be pleasant on Wednesday evening, and the sky is predicted to remain clear during the match time, with no disruption from rain.