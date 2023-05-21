RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Sunday, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Chris Gayle's record for the most IPL hundreds. The former India captain scored his seventh century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli reached the century mark off 60 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six.

In addition to this, Kohli became the third batter to record consecutive IPL centuries, following in the footsteps of Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan. The former India and RCB skipper also crossed the 600-run mark in the IPL 2023 season during the innings for the third time across 16 editions.

It is worth noting that Kohli's 973-run tally from the 2016 season still holds the record for the most runs by a batter in an IPL season. The 34-year-old had also recorded 600-plus runs in the 2013 season.

Most hundreds in the IPL

7 - Virat Kohli

6 - Chris Gayle

5 - Jos Buttler

Batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

2 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

2 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2023)

