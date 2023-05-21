Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history

Kohli became the third batter to record consecutive IPL centuries, following in the footsteps of Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Sunday, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Chris Gayle's record for the most IPL hundreds. The former India captain scored his seventh century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli reached the century mark off 60 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six.

In addition to this, Kohli became the third batter to record consecutive IPL centuries, following in the footsteps of Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan. The former India and RCB skipper also crossed the 600-run mark in the IPL 2023 season during the innings for the third time across 16 editions.

It is worth noting that Kohli's 973-run tally from the 2016 season still holds the record for the most runs by a batter in an IPL season. The 34-year-old had also recorded 600-plus runs in the 2013 season.

Most hundreds in the IPL

7 - Virat Kohli

6 - Chris Gayle

5 - Jos Buttler

Batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

2 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

2 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2023)

More to follow...

READ| RCB vs GT: Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, surpasses Rohit Sharma in unique list

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.