RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

Sai Sudharsan etched his name into IPL history with a sensational innings, breaking a massive record previously held by Chris Gayle. The Gujarat Titans star achieved the landmark during a dominant knock, marking one of the biggest milestones of the IPL season.

Gujarat Titans are facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a big IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Titans’ top order’s been solid this season, but there was some concern around Sai Sudharsan, who just hadn’t hit his stride lately. Today, though, he turned everything around. Sudharsan tore into the RCB bowlers, blasting his way to a century and smashing a world record that belonged to Chris Gayle.

He racked up 100 runs from just 58 balls. When Sudharsan reached 72, he crossed the 2000-run mark in his IPL career. He did it in his 47th innings—becoming the fastest player ever to reach 2000 IPL runs. Gayle held that previous record, and it took him 48 innings.

Sudharsan’s fantastic knock ended when Josh Hazlewood snagged a catch, but his impact was clear.

Here’s how the fastest players to 2000 IPL runs stack up:

- Sai Sudharsan: 47 innings

- Chris Gayle: 48 innings

- Shaun Marsh: 52 innings

- Ruturaj Gaikwad: 57 innings

- KL Rahul: 60 innings

- Yashasvi Jaiswal: 62 innings

Sudharsan and Shubman Gill also pulled off a century partnership, putting together 128 for the opening wicket against RCB. Sudharsan led the attack, while Gill played a more patient, supportive role. This partnership pushed their count of century opening stands to eight—making them the only pair outside RCB to achieve that in IPL history.

Most century-opening stands in IPL:

- Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers: 10

- Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle: 9

- Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill: 8

Sudharsan’s third IPL hundred powered Gujarat Titans to 205/3. He hammered 11 fours and five sixes, lighting up the crowd and setting the stage for a massive win.

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