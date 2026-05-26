RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Preview: Head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, weather conditions, pitch report and more

RCB vs GT Match Preview: The most interesting leg of the Indian Premier League season begins tonight with Qualifier 1 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans. Check which team holds the edge heading into the blockbuster clash.

Road to Finale is officially set to commence tonight for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will be played at the iconic and scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The winner of tonight's contest will book a direct berth for the finals at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, making the match crucial for both sides. However, the losing side will get another chance to advance to the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ahead of the blockbuster clash tonight, let us take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of both sides and see which team has an edge over the other.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 8

RCB Won - 4

GT Won - 4

Last Match - GT won by 4 wickets (25 balls left)

RCB vs GT: Key players

Virat Kohli (RCB) - The main pillar of RCB's batting lineup is 'King' Kohli, who is also the leading run-scorer for his side. He has so far scored 557 runs in 14 matches, including a century and four fifties.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - The current Orange Cap holder with 638 runs to his kitty remains the major pillar for the Titans. So far, he has smashed seven half-centuries and a hundred in IPL 2026.

Shubman Gill (GT) - Just below Sai is the GT skipper, Shubman Gill, in the Orange Cap race. He has so far scored 616 runs in 13 matches, including six half-centuries.

Krunal Pandya (RCB) - One of the main spinners in the middle overs for RCB is Krunal, who has changed the course of the match with his ability to bowl at different speeds.

RCB vs GT: Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj.

RCB vs GT: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is expected to favour batters, with good bounce and pace allowing stroke-makers to play freely. As with many venues in India, the pitch can offer ball movement during the initial stages of the match, while spinners come into play in the middle overs.

On the weather front, the sky is predicted to remain clear during the match time, and temperatures could hover around 30 degrees Celsius, which is a little cooler than most cities in India right now.