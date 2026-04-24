RCB vs GT Match Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League is between the Gujarat Titans and the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. From head-to-head records,

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The upcoming contest is scheduled to be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the match will begin at 7:30 IST (Indian Standard Time).

On one hand, RCB are currently in the 3rd spot in the Points Table with eight points and four wins and are looking like one of the strongest contenders for the Playoffs. On the other hand, GT is in 7th position with six points and three wins. Both teams lost their previous games and will aim to bounce back tonight with a win. Let us take a look at the head-to-head records, the possible Playing XI, and the pitch conditions ahead of the high-voltage contest.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 6

RCB Won - 3

GT Won - 3

Last Match - GT Won by 8 wickets (POTM - Mohammed Siraj)

RCB vs GT: Possible Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma

RCB vs GT: Pitch and weather report

The surface of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batting paradise. With flat pitch and short boundaries, the matches at the venue are generally high-scoring ones. Pacers are expected to get some movement in the initial overs, but conditions become batting-friendly quickly.

On the weather front, conditions are expected to be warm, with temperature to be around 30 degrees during the game time. It will be a little cloudy in the evening with no rain threat.