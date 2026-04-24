RCB vs GT Match Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'

Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

Why Surat is home to India’s most trusted saree manufacturers ?

Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife

Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better than their politicians', reveals why it's tough to work with Ranveer Singh

Donald Trump's 'hell hole India' remark: Iran backs Delhi, says, 'Kabhi India as ke dekho', details here

Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not? US clears air on participation amid tensions with Tehran

Is Dhoni deliberately 'staying away' from CSK? Ex Kiwi star makes big statement on former captain

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, but this actor gets Rs 1 crore bonus from Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, earns double fees than franchise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better than their politicians', reveals why it's tough to work with Ranveer Singh

Mustafa says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better' than their politicians

Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers

Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not? US clears air on participation amid tensions with Tehran

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeCricket

CRICKET

RCB vs GT Match Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League is between the Gujarat Titans and the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. From head-to-head records,

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

RCB vs GT Match Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
RCB vs GT will be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The upcoming contest is scheduled to be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the match will begin at 7:30 IST (Indian Standard Time).

 

On one hand, RCB are currently in the 3rd spot in the Points Table with eight points and four wins and are looking like one of the strongest contenders for the Playoffs. On the other hand, GT is in 7th position with six points and three wins. Both teams lost their previous games and will aim to bounce back tonight with a win. Let us take a look at the head-to-head records, the possible Playing XI, and the pitch conditions ahead of the high-voltage contest.

 

RCB vs GT: Head-to-head record

 

Total Matches Played - 6

RCB Won - 3

GT Won - 3

Last Match - GT Won by 8 wickets (POTM - Mohammed Siraj)

 

RCB vs GT: Possible Playing XI

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood.

 

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma

 

RCB vs GT: Pitch and weather report

 

The surface of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batting paradise. With flat pitch and short boundaries, the matches at the venue are generally high-scoring ones. Pacers are expected to get some movement in the initial overs, but conditions become batting-friendly quickly.

 

On the weather front, conditions are expected to be warm, with temperature to be around 30 degrees during the game time. It will be a little cloudy in the evening with no rain threat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anti
Dhurandhar's Mustafa Ahmed says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better than their politicians', reveals why it's tough to work with Ranveer Singh
Mustafa says 'Indian agents can run Pakistani better' than their politicians
Donald Trump's 'hell hole India' remark: Iran backs Delhi, says, 'Kabhi India as ke dekho', details here
Donald Trump's 'hell hole India' remark: Iran backs Delhi
Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers
Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not? US clears air on participation amid tensions with Tehran
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement