RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru script history, join CSK and MI as back-to-back IPL champions

RCB scripted history by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final to become only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL titles. After years of heartbreak, RCB finally cemented their place among the league’s greatest dynasties.

Only two teams had ever pulled off consecutive championships in the history of the Indian Premier League. That changed on May 31, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB became the third team to pull off back-to-back titles and join an elite club. Before them, only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had managed to defend their crowns in 18 IPL seasons.

After MI and CSK, RCB is just the third team to win two titles on the trot, and now the fourth team with more than one IPL championship to their name.

RCB’s Journey

For RCB, the wait felt endless. Eighteen years without a trophy, with Virat Kohli carrying the hopes of fans season after season. People loved to mock them for choking on the big stage. But everything shifted with their win in 2025—they finally lifted the trophy and silenced the doubters. Now, by following up with another championship, RCB has made it clear their breakthrough was no accident.

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Teams With Back-to-Back IPL Titles

Mumbai Indians were the last team to defend their title. They edged out Chennai Super Kings by one run in the 2019 final, then took down Delhi Capitals by five wickets the next year. Before that, CSK dominated under MS Dhoni, winning consecutive trophies in 2010 and 2011. Dhoni’s ice-cool presence at the helm, Suresh Raina’s steady batting, and a sharp bowling unit carried them to glory—first beating Mumbai by 22 runs, then crushing RCB by 58 in the following final.

Mumbai’s double triumph came with Rohit Sharma at the helm. His squad featured match-winners everywhere you looked. The 2019 title, in particular, stands out. MI set a modest target of 149/8, but CSK kept stumbling in the chase. Lasith Malinga delivered when it counted, trapping Shardul Thakur LBW on the last ball with CSK needing two runs—a dramatic finish that’s still talked about.

Then came 2020—played in the UAE during the pandemic. Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashing 68 off 51 balls, and MI chased down Delhi Capitals to seal their fifth championship.

Now, RCB joins these giants, proving that patience and perseverance really pay off.

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