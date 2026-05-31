FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action against unauthorised structures after Saket building collapse

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action after Saket building collapse

Pakistani youth crosses LoC to meet woman he met on Snapchat, detained in Kashmir

Pakistani youth crosses LoC to meet woman he met on Snapchat, detained in Kashmi

Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeCricket

CRICKET

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru script history, join CSK and MI as back-to-back IPL champions

RCB scripted history by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final to become only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL titles. After years of heartbreak, RCB finally cemented their place among the league’s greatest dynasties.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru script history, join CSK and MI as back-to-back IPL champions
Courtesy: X/IPL
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Only two teams had ever pulled off consecutive championships in the history of the Indian Premier League. That changed on May 31, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB became the third team to pull off back-to-back titles and join an elite club. Before them, only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had managed to defend their crowns in 18 IPL seasons.

After MI and CSK, RCB is just the third team to win two titles on the trot, and now the fourth team with more than one IPL championship to their name.

RCB’s Journey

For RCB, the wait felt endless. Eighteen years without a trophy, with Virat Kohli carrying the hopes of fans season after season. People loved to mock them for choking on the big stage. But everything shifted with their win in 2025—they finally lifted the trophy and silenced the doubters. Now, by following up with another championship, RCB has made it clear their breakthrough was no accident.

Also read| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sai Sudharsan’s record, becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history

Teams With Back-to-Back IPL Titles

Mumbai Indians were the last team to defend their title. They edged out Chennai Super Kings by one run in the 2019 final, then took down Delhi Capitals by five wickets the next year. Before that, CSK dominated under MS Dhoni, winning consecutive trophies in 2010 and 2011. Dhoni’s ice-cool presence at the helm, Suresh Raina’s steady batting, and a sharp bowling unit carried them to glory—first beating Mumbai by 22 runs, then crushing RCB by 58 in the following final.

Mumbai’s double triumph came with Rohit Sharma at the helm. His squad featured match-winners everywhere you looked. The 2019 title, in particular, stands out. MI set a modest target of 149/8, but CSK kept stumbling in the chase. Lasith Malinga delivered when it counted, trapping Shardul Thakur LBW on the last ball with CSK needing two runs—a dramatic finish that’s still talked about.

Then came 2020—played in the UAE during the pandemic. Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashing 68 off 51 balls, and MI chased down Delhi Capitals to seal their fifth championship.

Now, RCB joins these giants, proving that patience and perseverance really pay off.

Also read| IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action against unauthorised structures after Saket building collapse
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action after Saket building collapse
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru script history, join CSK and MI as back-to-back IPL champions
RCB script history, join CSK and MI as back-to-back IPL champions
Pakistani youth crosses LoC to meet woman he met on Snapchat, detained in Kashmir
Pakistani youth crosses LoC to meet woman he met on Snapchat, detained in Kashmi
After Twisha Sharma case, influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment
Influencer found dead in Lucknow, family alleges dowry harassment
WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat
WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement