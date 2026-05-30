RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police issue strict advisory for fans; no bike rallies or public celebrations allowed

Bengaluru Police issued a strict advisory ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, urging fans to avoid bike rallies, public gatherings and disruptive celebrations to maintain law and order in the city.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their second straight IPL final, and this time, the city’s police aren’t taking any chances. They've rolled out strict guidelines before and after the match against the Gujarat Titans to keep things under control. This move comes after the tragic stampede at the last IPL final, which left 11 dead and several others hurt. No one wants a repeat of that.

Here’s what you need to know. Bengaluru police have told fans not to hold any public celebrations or gather on roads after the game. Forget bike rallies, stunts, speeding, or honking for the sake of the match—those are all off-limits. Road blockades connected to the final aren’t allowed either. Setting up LED walls to screen the match isn't permitted unless you have the green light from the authorities, and even existing screens can’t be used to show the final. Bursting crackers or handling anything hazardous is banned. Traffic police rules stand, and they mean business.

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And don’t even think about drinking in public—police will not tolerate any behavior that turns violent or indecent. On social media, fans need to steer clear of sending out hateful posts or trying to provoke the opposing side.

Now, talking about the match itself: RCB vs GT is a big one. Royal Challengers are coming in hot after crushing the Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. The Gujarat Titans bounced back, though. They took down the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 and punched their ticket to the final.

Even with all their momentum, Royal Challengers can’t be called clear favorites this time. The final’s at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, so the Titans have the home advantage and they know the pitch inside out. Plus, they already beat RCB at this very ground earlier in the league.

One thing’s for sure: whoever wins will claim their second IPL title. For Rajat Patidar, this is a shot at joining the elite list alongside Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as only the third captain to defend the IPL trophy successfully. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

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