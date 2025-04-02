Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their first home game of the IPL 2025 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday against Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB kicked off the season with a bang, securing victories against the KKR and CSK in their first two matches, which has catapulted them to the top of the leaderboard. This time around, their bowlers, who have struggled in past seasons have really stepped up and delivered impressive performances.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans lost their first game to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by a slim margin of 11 runs while attempting to reach the enormous 243-run mark. However, they recovered well in their second game, defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by a commanding 36 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

In the history of the IPL, RCB has won 3 out of the 5 matches they have played against GT. GT has won 2 matches in head-to-head battles.

RCB vs GT head-to-head record in IPL at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Despite winning three games versus the Titans, RCB appears to have trouble at home, as they have only triumphed once in the three games played there. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2022, GT celebrated their first-ever victory over RCB. In the IPL 2023 season, they successfully chased the hosts for 197 runs, with centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

Last year, RCB's only win against GT at home came after a tough start. GT could only muster a meager 147 runs, but RCB turned things around thanks to a solid partnership between Kohli and then-captain Faf du Plessis, ultimately leading RCB to a four-wicket victory.

Stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has witnessed a total of 94 IPL matches. Out of these, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 41 matches, while teams batting second have won 49 matches. There have been 4 matches with no result and 1 tied match.

The average first innings score at this stadium is 178, with the highest team total being 287. The highest total successfully chased at Chinnaswamy Stadium is 213.

