Mohammed Siraj really showed off his talent and determination when he dismissed the dangerous Phil Salt right after Salt hit a massive 105-metre six in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

The former RCB player, Siraj, had already made a mark in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians by taking out openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. He kept up his impressive form against his old IPL team on Wednesday, delivering some exceptional balls with the new ball after Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Siraj had a chance to dismiss Salt in the first over, but Jos Buttler let a straightforward catch slip through behind the stumps. In the third over, the speedster from Hyderabad clean bowled Devdutt Padikkal, who charged down the pitch but couldn't make contact. Siraj then had another opportunity to run Salt out off his own bowling in the fifth over, but he just missed the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Even after Salt hit that massive six off Siraj's bowling, the bowler bounced back impressively on the very next delivery. Salt tried to replicate his earlier success by advancing down the track, but Siraj's pace was too much for him. The ball, clocked at 144 kph, zipped past Salt and shattered the stumps, showcasing Siraj's skill and precision.

