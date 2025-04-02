RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for the Titans, claiming three crucial wickets.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced their first defeat of the IPL 2025 season at the hands of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 on Wednesday in Bengaluru. RCB found themselves struggling at 42/4 in the seventh over, but a remarkable half-century from Liam Livingstone, along with significant contributions from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma, helped them recover to post a total of 169/8.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for the Titans, claiming three crucial wickets.

In response, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler played exceptional innings to lead GT to victory. GT's decision to bowl first proved to be effective as they had RCB reeling at 35/3 within the powerplay.

Siraj, who was initially hit for a boundary by Virat Kohli, quickly bounced back by dismissing Kohli with a well-executed delivery caught at deep-backward square leg. Siraj continued his impressive performance by also dismissing Devdutt Padikkal.

Despite a shaky start, Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma formed a vital partnership for RCB, adding 52 runs off just 38 balls for the fifth wicket. However, R Sai Kishore halted their progress by taking quick wickets of Jitesh and Krunal Pandya.

Livingstone remained aggressive, particularly against Rashid Khan, hitting him for three sixes in one over and a total of five in the match.

Siraj's exceptional bowling performance of 3/19 from his 4 overs brought him closer to reaching 100 IPL wickets. He currently stands at 98 wickets at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 8.65.

Also read| RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Phil Salt smashes huge 105m six off Mohammed Siraj, gets out next ball - Watch