Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled exceptionally well, only giving 23 runs in four overs and taking the wicket of Shubman Gill.

RCB's star fast bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, recently hit a remarkable milestone by becoming the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the tournament's history, tying with former CSK player Dwayne Bravo. Both have now taken 183 wickets each. Bhuvneshwar made his mark by claiming the wicket of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during the fifth over, cementing his status as a joint-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers.

Unfortunately, despite his impressive achievement, Bhuvneshwar's efforts were somewhat overshadowed by the team's eight-wicket loss in the match, especially after their strong start to the season.

Bravo reached the 183-wicket milestone after playing 161 matches, while Bhuvneshwar accomplished this in just 178 matches. As it stands, Bhuvneshwar is the third-highest Indian wicket-taker in the tournament, trailing behind Yuzvendra Chahal (206) and Piyush Chawla (192).

Bhuvneshwar, who is well-known for his excellent swing bowling, showed his abilities with a cost-effective performance, giving 5.8 runs per over. Gill struck him for a six, but Bhuvneshwar recovered to get rid of him on the very next ball when the batsman mistimed his shot, which allowed Liam Livingstone to catch him in the deep.

Talking about the match, RCB's loss has pushed them down to third place in the points table. They kicked off the tournament with a bang, scoring consecutive wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Historically, RCB has struggled with a less-than-stellar bowling attack. However, they addressed that this time by adding players like Bhuvi and Josh Hazlewood to their bowling squad during the IPL 2025 auction.

Looking ahead, on March 7, RCB will play the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Bhuvi would top the records for the most wickets taken by a bowler in IPL history if he is able to take a wicket against MI.

Also read| Meet Aaryapriya Bhuyan, CSK fangirl who won millions of hearts after her viral reaction to MS Dhoni’s wicket against RR in IPL 2025