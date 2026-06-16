RCB vs GT final becomes most-watched IPL match; 2026 season hits 87,000 crore minutes watch time

The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans has become the most-watched match in the tournament's history. The season also set a new benchmark with an astounding 87,000 crore minutes of watch time, underscoring IPL's unmatched popularity among cricket fans.

IPL 2026 wasn’t just about the action on the field—it smashed viewership records too. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar won their second straight IPL title taking down Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

With this win RCB joined a pretty exclusive club—they’re now only the third team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to defend their title successfully. To top it off, the 2026 season drew more viewers than ever before.

Even though the final itself was pretty one-sided, fans tuned in like never before. JioStar reported that the RCB-GT clash reached over 400 million screens. Across the whole season, watch time hit a staggering 870 billion minutes.

“TATA IPL 2026 reach soared over an astounding 1.2 billion, reflecting a growth of 7% year-on-year. The season, marked by new heroes, never-before-seen performances, and compelling sub-plots, kept viewers glued to screens as watch time touched 870 billion minutes. The TATA IPL 2026 Final, which culminated in Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting the trophy for a second consecutive year, delivered a viewership double, becoming the most-watched TATA IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million across screens,” a statement by JioStar read.

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Ishan Chatterjee, JioStar CEO said, "TATA IPL 2026 was a season where we set out on our journey of what a truly integrated sports platform should look like. Our endeavour was to make every screen, every interaction, and every moment meaningful, so that fans are not only watching sports on our platform but also interacting with it in ways that are deeply contextual and personal."

“The season-ending data is a testament to the efforts we made across platforms, with CTV’s communal experience and regional-language presentation becoming unprecedented growth drivers. The final outcome was yet another TATA IPL edition that opened up new possibilities for sponsors, advertisers, distribution partners, and, more importantly, the fans; none of this would have been possible without their faith and the BCCI’s unwavering partnership,” he added.

In the final, RCB dominated Gujarat Titans captained by Shubman Gill, managed 155/8 batting first. RCB chased it down with minimal fuss finishing the job in just 18 overs. And it was Virat Kohli—who’s played every single IPL season—who sealed the win for his side with a six.

One name everyone kept talking about this year was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15, he walked away with almost every major batting award. He grabbed the Orange Cap with 776 runs, making him the youngest ever to do it. He was also named Most Valuable Player and took home the Emerging Player award. As if that wasn’t enough, he smashed a record 72 sixes and finished with the highest strike rate.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan picked up the award for most fours, while his teammate Kagiso Rabada bagged the Purple Cap with 29 wickets.

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