RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings T20 action to the vibrant city of Bengaluru, where the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is all set to host the thrilling game between unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB have stormed into IPL 2025 with a perfect start, winning both their games so far, with the latest against the tough side of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB castled CSK at their home ground, Chepauk, a fortress they were not able to conque for the last 17 years. On the other hand, GT bounced back in its previous game after losing its season opener against Punjab Kings. The upcoming game at Chinnaswamy is expected to be an absolute cracker as the pitch of the stadium is considered a graveyard for bowlers, and both teams are full of stellar batting lineups. Apart from being a cricket fan, if you are also fond of playing fantasy games, it is highly recommended that you take a look at our Dream11 predictions for the upcoming electrifying game in Bengaluru.

Dream11 Prediction for RCB vs GT match

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Phillips

All-Rounders - Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers - Rashid Khan (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada

Possible Playing XI for RCB vs GT match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Romario Shephard.

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Kagiso Rabada, and Jayant Yadav.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have faced each other on five different occasions. Out of these 5 matches, RCB managed to win three while GT have emerged victorious two times. In the previous edition of IPL, both the games between the two teams were clinched by RCB. Interestingly, all five games played between them have been one-sided matches.