RCB vs GT: Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, surpasses Rohit Sharma in unique list

During an IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Dinesh Karthik of the Royal Challengers Bangalore surpassed Rohit Sharma's record for the most ducks in the IPL.

Karthik was caught behind for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, marking his 17th duck in the IPL. In comparison, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has only bagged 16 ducks, while Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 ducks each.

Most ducks in IPL

17 - Dinesh Karthik

16 - Rohit Sharma

15 - Mandeep Singh

15 - Sunil Narine

