RCB vs GG WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana, are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, in the sixth match of the WPL 2023. This exciting match will take place on March 8th at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams are currently seeking their first win of the season after suffering losses in their first two games. The Giants, despite posting an impressive total of 169 runs in their previous game against the UP Warriorz, were unable to secure a victory. The Warriorz managed to chase down the total in just 19.5 overs, with three wickets remaining.

Harleen Deol was the standout performer for the Warriorz, scoring an impressive 46 runs off just 32 deliveries. However, it was Kim Garth who truly shone, taking five wickets for just 36 runs in her four overs. The Giants will be looking to bounce back from this defeat and secure their first win of the season in their upcoming match.

The Challengers suffered a defeat in their last game against the Mumbai Indians Women. RCB put up a total of 155 runs before being dismissed in 18.4 overs. Unfortunately, none of the batters were able to score more than 30 runs for RCB. The bowlers were only able to take one wicket, and MI won the match by nine wickets in just 14.2 overs. It was a disappointing performance for the Challengers, but they will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back in their next game.

Match details

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date and Time: March 8, 2023 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Deol, S Mandhana, D Hemalatha, H Knight

All-rounders: E Perry, S Rana, K Garth

Bowlers: G Wareham, M Joshi, M Schutt

RCB vs GG My Dream11 team

H Knight, D Hemalatha, S Mandhana, H Deol, S Devine, K Garth, A Gardner, E Perry, A Sutherland, M Schutt, R Ghosh

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

