RCB vs GG, Match 6 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCB vs GG, Match 6 WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

On Wednesday, March 8th, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will feature an exciting match between Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

This highly anticipated match-up promises to be a thrilling display of skill and strategy, as both teams vie for victory. Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants will be looking to showcase their prowess on the field, while Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to come out on top.

During the opening match of the WPL 2023, the Gujarat Giants suffered a crushing defeat against the Mumbai Indians, losing by a staggering 143 runs. Unfortunately, their luck didn't improve in their most recent game against the UP Warriorz, where they fell short by three wickets, failing to secure the much-needed two points. Despite this, right-arm bowler Kim Garth managed to take an impressive five wickets, although she did concede 36 runs during her four-over spell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the first two games of the WPL 2023 and are at fourth place on the WPL 2023 points table. They are coming into this game with high hopes after losing against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is yet to show her class in the first season of the WPL.

RCB vs GG Pitch Report

Scoring runs at both venues of the WPL 2023 has appeared to be relatively easy. While teams batting first won the initial few games, the chasing sides also managed to secure victories in the tournament. To defend their score, a team would need to achieve a total of more than 180 while batting first. Spinners are expected to have an advantage over pacers in these conditions.

RCB vs GG Weather Report

The upcoming sixth match of WPL 2023 between GG and RCB at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai promises to be an exciting one, with no rain breaks expected. According to the weather forecast, there is a zero percent chance of precipitation during the game.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar/Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

