RCB vs GG, Match 6 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Headlines

Meet engineer turned IAS officer, daughter of IPS officer, failed in first try, her AIR was…

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

Meet Ramayan star who left acting to build Rs 1400 crore company, he lives in...

‘Will witness historic decisions…’: PM Modi’s speech marks strong start of Parliament Special Session

Siraj was quite desperate to…: Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals message to stop record-breaking spell

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

Meet engineer turned IAS officer, daughter of IPS officer, failed in first try, her AIR was…

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

Lung infection: 7 superfoods to heal pneumonia faster

9 times Manoj Bajpayee inspired us with motivational messages

Foods to avoid before sleeping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

'Wipe it off didn't happen today?': Alia Bhatt steps out wearing bright red lipstick, fans take dig at Ranbir Kapoor

Khufiya trailer: RAW agent Tabu hunts 'deshdrohi' Ali Fazal in Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller, fans call it masterpiece

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs GG, Match 6 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCB vs GG, Match 6 WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Wednesday, March 8th, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will feature an exciting match between Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

This highly anticipated match-up promises to be a thrilling display of skill and strategy, as both teams vie for victory. Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants will be looking to showcase their prowess on the field, while Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to come out on top.

During the opening match of the WPL 2023, the Gujarat Giants suffered a crushing defeat against the Mumbai Indians, losing by a staggering 143 runs. Unfortunately, their luck didn't improve in their most recent game against the UP Warriorz, where they fell short by three wickets, failing to secure the much-needed two points. Despite this, right-arm bowler Kim Garth managed to take an impressive five wickets, although she did concede 36 runs during her four-over spell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the first two games of the WPL 2023 and are at fourth place on the WPL 2023 points table. They are coming into this game with high hopes after losing against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is yet to show her class in the first season of the WPL.

RCB vs GG Pitch Report

Scoring runs at both venues of the WPL 2023 has appeared to be relatively easy. While teams batting first won the initial few games, the chasing sides also managed to secure victories in the tournament. To defend their score, a team would need to achieve a total of more than 180 while batting first. Spinners are expected to have an advantage over pacers in these conditions.

RCB vs GG Weather Report

The upcoming sixth match of WPL 2023 between GG and RCB at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai promises to be an exciting one, with no rain breaks expected. According to the weather forecast, there is a zero percent chance of precipitation during the game. 

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar/Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

READ| IND vs AUS: Three months after ODI double century, star batter to make Test debut at Ahmedabad

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Saree-clad woman's scorching dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' raises temperature, watch

    IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande become parents, welcome first child in Jaipur

    Jammu-Kashmir encounter: Why Anantnag’s special operation has turned into 80-hour gunfight?

    Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj's 6-wicket spectacle decimates Sri Lanka, India win 8th Asia Cup title

    Apple incorporates ISRO's NavIC navigation system in latest iPhone 15 series, all you need to know

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

    Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE