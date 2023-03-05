RCB vs DC WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCBW vs DCW, WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, March 5th, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will kick off at 3:30 PM IST, promising to be an exciting clash between two of the top teams in the league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be captained by India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, who was acquired by RCB in the first auction of the WPL 2023 for a whopping INR 3.4 crores, making her the most expensive player in the league. Bangalore boast a star-studded squad, featuring the likes of Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Heather Knight, and are the favorites to clinch the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.

Meg Lanning, the captain of Australia's victorious squad in the recent ICC T20 Women's World Cup, will be leading the Delhi Capitals. Joining her as deputy is Jemimah Rodrigues, who also played in the tournament. Delhi's squad is bolstered by the presence of big names such as Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey, making them a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: M Lanning, S Mandhana, S Devine, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: E Perry, M Kapp, S Verma

Bowlers: J Jonassen, M Schutt, R Singh Thakur

RCB vs DC My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (C), Meg Lanning (Vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Heather Knight, Renuka Thakur, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Shreyanka Patil.

