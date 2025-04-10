IPL 2025: The 36-year-old is the first batter to reach this mark in the tournament.

In the 2025 Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli made headlines by becoming the first player to hit 1000 boundaries during the RCB vs DC match in Bengaluru. At 36 years old, he surpassed the previous record held by retired Shikhar Dhawan, who had 920 boundaries in his IPL career. Another notable player, David Warner, finished with 899 boundaries before hanging up his boots.

Kohli stands out as the only player to have dedicated 18 seasons to a single franchise, while Dhawan has played for Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, and Warner has donned the jerseys of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Most boundaries in IPL history

Virat Kohli - 1001

Shikhar Dhawan - 920

David Warner - 899

Rohit Sharma - 885

Chris Gayle - 761

With over 8000 runs under his belt, Kohli is the IPL's leading run-scorer, having clinched the Orange Cap twice and now eyeing a third to match Warner's record. Retained for a whopping INR 21 crore before the mega auction in Jeddah, Kohli's commitment to RCB shines through, especially since he turned down offers from other franchises to stay loyal.

Despite reaching the finals three times, RCB is still chasing their first title. There was some buzz about Kohli possibly returning as captain for the new season, but the seasoned player opted out of that role. Instead, Rajat Patidar has taken the reins and has been doing a commendable job.

So far, RCB has won three matches and faced just one loss, with Kohli contributing two half-centuries. Their victories against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians in away games have highlighted the team's potential. However, they did stumble against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

