RCB vs DC, Match 2 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCBW vs DCW, WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have assembled a powerhouse lineup for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Featuring renowned names such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, and Megan Schutt, RCB is poised to make a strong statement in the WPL.

The Delhi Capitals will be led by Meg Lanning, who has played 132 T20Is, amassing 3405 runs with two centuries and 15 half-centuries at an impressive average of 36.61 and a remarkable strike rate of 116.37. She holds the record for captaining a side in the format, having led Australia in 100 T20Is. Jemimah Rodrigues will serve as the vice-captain of the Capitals.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB-W vs DC-W Pitch Report

It's another batting paradise in Mumbai, where runs are easy to come by; however, chasing scores of more than 170 can be a daunting task for bowlers. This venue is sure to test the mettle of even the most experienced bowlers.

RCB-W vs DC-W Weather Report

The temperature in the evening is expected to be a pleasant 28 degrees Celsius, with clear skies and perfect conditions for playing cricket. Humidity is anticipated to be around 52 percent.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (C), Disha Kasat, Heather Knight, Sahana Pawar, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Meghan Schutt.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Jasia Akhtar, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Poonam Yadav.

