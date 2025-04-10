IPL 2025: KL Rahul scored 93 runs not out in 53 balls and hit a six to seal Delhi Capitals' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

KL Rahul showcased his exceptional batting skills by finishing unbeaten on 93 runs in just 53 balls, ultimately leading Delhi Capitals to a remarkable 6-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This impressive performance marked DC's fourth consecutive win at the start of the season.

In the initial stages of the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, made a strong start with aggressive batting. However, Salt's promising innings was cut short when he was run out, followed by a quick dismissal of Paddikal. The young talent Vipraj Nigam then made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Virat Kohli for 22 runs. Despite a late assault by Tim Davids, RCB could only manage to post a competitive total of 163/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chalo ghar chalein pic.twitter.com/nhGhsimWpn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2025

Facing a challenging target, DC faced early setbacks by losing three wickets in the powerplay. However, KL Rahul's composed approach at the beginning of his innings kept Delhi Capitals in the game. Rahul reached his half-century in 38 balls and then accelerated his scoring rate to reach an impressive 93 runs off 53 balls. Despite the threat of rain, Rahul's exceptional performance ensured a successful chase for his team.