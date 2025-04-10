RCB vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 24 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is gearing up to host an exciting Indian Premier League 2025 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals, set for Thursday, April 10. RCB comes into this match riding high after a much-needed victory against the five-time IPL champions, the Mumbai Indians, at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium – their first win there since 2015. This thrilling win has boosted RCB's reputation as a strong team under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. Even though they’ve secured three wins so far, Rajat and his squad are still looking for their first home victory in this season of the lucrative league.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are having a fantastic season. Axar Patel and his team have been on a roll, with consecutive wins against LSG and SRH, followed by a triumph over CSK in their last outing — making them the only unbeaten team this season.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, 24th Match

Date & Time: Apr 10, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Jake Fraser McGurk, Rajat Patidar (captain), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Starc, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood (vice-captain)

Predicted playing XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

DC: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

