RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli’s Royal challengers will be taking on Delhi capitals in the 50th match of IPL 2023. Both teams will meet in the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 7:30 pm on Saturday. David Warner’s side is not having a good season so far as the team is at the bottom of the points table with only 3 wins in the last 10 games. DC batting performance is a big concern for coach Ricky Ponting, except skipper David Warner all other batters had been a failure with the bat this season. However, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma have done a remarkable job this season.

After DC’s last win against Gujarat Titans, RCB would not take their opponent lightly. However, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore is coming to this game after defeating Lucknow super giants due to their dominating bowling performance and defending 126 runs. The major concern for the Bangalore side is their middle order batting performance as it looks like the whole team depends on the top three batters. In order to dominate Delhi in Delhi RCB would be hoping for an overall performance.



Match Details: RCB vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 50

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, 7:30 Pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi



Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice Captain: David Warner

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

RCB vs DC My Dream 11 team

David Warner (vc), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Faf du Plessis Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga,Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Predicted 11

RCB predicted 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC predicted 11: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.