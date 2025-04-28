Bhuvneshwar Kumar has showed impressive form for RCB and now he is just seven wickets away from becoming only the second bowler, after Yuzvendra Chahal (214), to reach 200 wickets in the league.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impressive form for RCB continued this IPL season, rebounding strongly after a challenging match against the Rajasthan Royals. Kumar stood out as RCB's top bowler, achieving figures of 3/33 against the Delhi Capitals. He dismantled their middle-order with crucial wickets, including KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, and Tristan Stubbs. This three-wicket haul brought Kumar's IPL wicket count to 193, placing him second in the tournament's history.

Kumar has now overtaken veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who has 192 IPL wickets and KKR legend Sunil Narine, who has 187 IPL wickets . He is just seven wickets away from becoming only the second bowler, after Yuzvendra Chahal (214), to reach 200 wickets in the league.

Most wickets in IPL

The top wicket-takers in IPL history are led by Yuzvendra Chahal with 214 wickets, playing for teams like MI, PBKS, RCB, and RR. Close behind are Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 193 wickets, representing teams like Pune Warriors India (PWI), RCB, and SRH. Piyush Chawla follows with 192 wickets, having played for CSK, KKR, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), and MI. Other notable bowlers include Sunil Narine with 187 wickets for KKR and R Ashwin with 185 wickets, representing teams like CSK, DC, KXIP, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), and RR.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood formed a formidable bowling partnership. Hazlewood also secured crucial wickets on Sunday, limiting the Capitals to 162. RCB then comfortably chased the target in the penultimate over, earning 14 points and climbing to the top of the table. Kumar has taken 12 wickets this season, while Hazlewood leads with 16.

RCB has secured seven wins in ten matches, positioning them strongly for the playoffs. This contrasts with last season, where they struggled for wins and needed a strong finish to qualify. With three home games remaining, winning two of the next four could secure a top-two spot for RCB.