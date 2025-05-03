IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd delivered a remarkable performance by scoring 33 runs in a single over against Khaleel Ahmed, leaving CSK in awe.

Chennai Super Kings' bowler Khaleel Ahmed had a tough outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, conceding 33 runs in a single over during the Indian Premier League 2025 match. This unfortunate over now stands as the most expensive in the tournament.

During the 19th over of the innings, Khaleel faced Romario Shephard and struggled to contain the onslaught, giving away four sixes, two fours, and even bowling a no ball. This performance puts him on par with Kings XI Punjab's Parwinder Awana, who also conceded 33 runs in an over against Chennai Super Kings in a previous edition of the IPL.

OUT OF SYLLABUS. pic.twitter.com/i1vLuxuts7 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2025

The record for the most expensive over in IPL history still belongs to P. Parameswaran, who represented Kochi Tuskers Kerala and gave away 37 runs in an over against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As the competition intensifies and the playoff race heats up, such margins could prove to be crucial for Chennai Super Kings. This unforgettable performance by Khaleel Ahmed will surely be a learning experience for him and the team as they strive for success in the tournament.

