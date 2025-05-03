RCB vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 52 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to continue their IPL 2025 campaign as they face off against the Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The last encounter between these two teams took place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, where RCB emerged victorious with a 50-run win.

Throughout this season, RCB has showcased their strength and consistency, securing seven wins out of 10 matches. Led by Rajat Patidar, the team currently holds the second position in the standings with 14 points. Riding on a three-match winning streak, the 2016 finalists aim to maintain their winning momentum.

In contrast, the five-time champions CSK have faced challenges in this season, with only two wins in eight games. Following their recent defeat to Punjab Kings at home, CSK became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. Struggling with a lack of experience in the top order and underperforming key bowlers, CSK must address several issues. Nevertheless, adopting a fearless approach, they have the opportunity to disrupt the plans of other teams in their upcoming matches.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 52nd Match

Date & Time: May 03, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Salt, MS Dhoni

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dewald Brevis, Krunal Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Noor Ahmad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli issues statement after liking actress Avneet Kaur's photo on Instagram, claims 'no intent'