CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against their long time rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 24th match of IPL 2023 in the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 pm. Both teams have won 2 out of 4 matches that they have played this season. After losing back-to-back two matches, Virat Kohli’s RCB made an impressive comeback by dominating Delhi Capitals with their bowling performance and beating them by 23 runs. However, underperforming middle order is a big challenge for Bangalore, therefore, the team has to work on it in order to give a tough fight against CSK. Although both opener Virat Kohli and Faf du plessis are in great touch this season, where Virat has slammed 3 fifties, his partner du Plessis has scored 197 runs in the last four matches.

CSK, on the other hand, had some close matches where they lost two of them in the last over. MS Dhoni’s Chennai is struggling with their bowling line up as they don't have any experienced fast bowlers like other teams but they have a 4 time IPL winning captain who knows how to turn matches from tough situations. Like RCB, CSK openers have also looked good this season, mainly young Ruturaj Gaikwad who had a fabulous IPL season last year. Along with him New Zealand left hand batsman, Decon Conway, also looked in good touch and scored a half century in the previous match against RR.

Both teams have faced each other 30 times in the past where CSK has dominated Bangalore 19 times and RCB had 11 wins against the men in Yellow.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

CSK vs RCB Probable XIs:

CSK v RCB, Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni©(wk), Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu

RCB v CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis©, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Anuj Rawat