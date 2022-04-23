RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India

The 36th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai. While RCB is currently placed at the third spot, Sunrisers Hyderabad is sitting in the fifth place in the points table.
The RCB side has played seven matches this season and won five games while Sunrisers Hyderabad played six matches and won four games.
READ | RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022
The two teams have played 19 matches in the history of IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore managing to win 8 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad won the remaining games.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad start?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on April 23 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.