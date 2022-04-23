RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The second match of the Saturday doubleheader will be the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed third in the points table with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. The side had been playing a very good brand of cricket, especially Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed and their bowling unit.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have turned the tables in their favour after a bad start. The side has now won 4 matches in a row and sits in the fifth spot.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs SRH – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

RCB vs SRH My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey