RCB trade Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH's Mayank Dagar ahead of IPL 2024

Headlines

'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan’s old ‘sindoor’ photo takes the internet, netizens react

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

10 Bigg Boss contestants who were called masterminds of Salman Khan’s show

Health benefits of drinking raisin water everyday

Heart health: 6 tips to lower cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB trade Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH's Mayank Dagar ahead of IPL 2024

The franchises must submit their list of retained and released players by Sunday, November 26th. Consequently, teams can engage in player trades up until the deadline.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reached an agreement to trade all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar. As reported by Cricbuzz, the two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have finalized the trade just before the upcoming deadline, and an official statement is expected soon.

Shahbaz Ahmed has been a valuable asset for RCB, consistently contributing as the team's second spinner and a lower-order batsman. He was acquired for Rs 2.4 crore in the 2022 mega-auction and had an outstanding season, earning him a well-deserved call-up to the national team. However, his performance took a downturn in the 2023 season, with only 42 runs and one wicket in 10 matches.

On the contrary, Dagar possesses a playing style akin to Shahbaz as a bowling all-rounder. He excels as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner and showcases his skills as a right-handed batter. In 2018, he was a valuable asset to the Kings XI Punjab team, which has since been renamed as Punjab Kings. Subsequently, he was acquired by SRH during the mini-auction for a substantial sum of Rs 1.8 crore.

During the 2023 season, Dagar had the opportunity to represent the franchise on three occasions. Despite limited appearances, he managed to secure one wicket with an impressive economy rate of 7.55.

The franchises must submit their list of retained and released players by Sunday, November 26th. Consequently, teams can engage in player trades up until the deadline.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed new coaches, Daniel Vettori and Andy Flower, respectively. With the retention deadline and mini-auction approaching, these teams face critical decisions.

Releasing players would enhance the financial resources of the franchises for the upcoming 2024 mini-auction. In this regard, RCB is actively seeking to free up funds by potentially parting ways with Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. Both players had rather disappointing performances in the 2023 season, despite being acquired for a significant sum of money during the IPL 2022 mega-auction. By releasing these players, RCB stands to gain a substantial boost of Rs 21.25 crore to their purse.

Similarly, SRH is also contemplating the future of their high-profile signing, Harry Brook. Despite his impressive century in the 2023 season, the England international had a dreadful campaign overall. As the 2016 IPL champions, SRH could potentially increase their purse by Rs 13.25 crore if they decide to release Brook into the player pool.

READ| 'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

'Aree mobile niche karo': MS Dhoni reacts to getting photographed during Uttarakhand vacation, video goes viral

Yash Chopra got angry at Rani Mukerji on sets of Veer Zaara as she laughed after watching Shah Rukh Khan with...

This actor's film is expected to beat Sunny's Gadar 2, Salman's Tiger 3; and it's not SRK, Prabhas or Vicky

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE