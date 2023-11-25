RCB trade Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH's Mayank Dagar ahead of IPL 2024

The franchises must submit their list of retained and released players by Sunday, November 26th. Consequently, teams can engage in player trades up until the deadline.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have reached an agreement to trade all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar. As reported by Cricbuzz, the two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have finalized the trade just before the upcoming deadline, and an official statement is expected soon.

Shahbaz Ahmed has been a valuable asset for RCB, consistently contributing as the team's second spinner and a lower-order batsman. He was acquired for Rs 2.4 crore in the 2022 mega-auction and had an outstanding season, earning him a well-deserved call-up to the national team. However, his performance took a downturn in the 2023 season, with only 42 runs and one wicket in 10 matches.

On the contrary, Dagar possesses a playing style akin to Shahbaz as a bowling all-rounder. He excels as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner and showcases his skills as a right-handed batter. In 2018, he was a valuable asset to the Kings XI Punjab team, which has since been renamed as Punjab Kings. Subsequently, he was acquired by SRH during the mini-auction for a substantial sum of Rs 1.8 crore.

During the 2023 season, Dagar had the opportunity to represent the franchise on three occasions. Despite limited appearances, he managed to secure one wicket with an impressive economy rate of 7.55.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed new coaches, Daniel Vettori and Andy Flower, respectively. With the retention deadline and mini-auction approaching, these teams face critical decisions.

Releasing players would enhance the financial resources of the franchises for the upcoming 2024 mini-auction. In this regard, RCB is actively seeking to free up funds by potentially parting ways with Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. Both players had rather disappointing performances in the 2023 season, despite being acquired for a significant sum of money during the IPL 2022 mega-auction. By releasing these players, RCB stands to gain a substantial boost of Rs 21.25 crore to their purse.

Similarly, SRH is also contemplating the future of their high-profile signing, Harry Brook. Despite his impressive century in the 2023 season, the England international had a dreadful campaign overall. As the 2016 IPL champions, SRH could potentially increase their purse by Rs 13.25 crore if they decide to release Brook into the player pool.

