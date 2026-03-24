RCB to leave 11 seats empty in all IPL 2026 matches: Here's why

The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home venue of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will leave 11 seats permanently empty during all matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is finally set to host games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In a move to honour the lives of 11 people who were lost in a stampede tragedy, 11 seats at the venue will permanently be reserved and left empty across all matches going forward. Also, the players of the defending champions will be seen wearing jersey number 11 during all practice sessions this season.

Not only this, but a memorial plaque will also be installed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the stadium's inner gate ahead of the opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. During the match, RCB players will also wear black armbands for the tournament opener.

RCB to leave 11 seats permanently vacant at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The CEO of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajesh Menon, spoke during the pre-tournament press conference and said, ''In memory of the 11 fans that we lost on June 4th, the players will be wearing jersey number 11 before the match during practice, and all the players will have the jersey number 11 on their backs. They will also be wearing a black armband on the day.

''We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats empty at the Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever,'' he added.

What happened last year at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

During the victory celebrations on June 4 last year, a tragic stampede took place outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which took 11 lives and left several dozen injured. After the incident, the stadium was deemed unfit for large gatherings and events and hence was barred from hosting any further games.

The stadium was even replaced with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium for the ICC Women's World Cup 2026. However, after KSCA authorities took extensive safety overhauls, structural changes, and enhanced crowd management protocols