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RCB's Tim David lands in trouble, fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct vs Mumbai Indians

RCB's Tim David has been found guilty of violating the IPL Code of Conduct and penalised accordingly. Know the whole case.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2026, 11:07 PM IST

RCB's Tim David lands in trouble, fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct vs Mumbai Indians
Tim David breaches the IPL Code of Conduct. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Tim David, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star player, has been fined 30 percent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the high-voltage match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

 

As per a statement by the IPL, Tim was found guilty of violating Article 2.6 of the Code of Conduct, which is related to 'using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting'. This is a Level 1 breach under IPL Code of Conduct, which carries the possibility of match fee fines and demerit points, with sanctions accepted by the player being considered final and binding.

 

What was the incident?

 

After RCB defeated MI, also eliminating them from the Playoff race, the camera panned toward Tim David, who made an offensive hand gesture while celebrating victory. The moment in no time went viral on social media, speaking widespread criticism online.

 

Statement from IPL

 

Meanwhile, David admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee Amit Sharma. ''Tim David, all-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 30 percent of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials,'' the IPL statement said.

 

''Tim was found to have breached Article 2.6 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting'. Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma,'' the statement concluded.

 

Another RCBian punished

 

For the same match, RCB's head coach Andy Flower also got penalised for breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and was fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee. The incident took place during the RCB vs MI match and in the 18th over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.

 

Meanwhile, RCB won the match against MI and topped the Points Table with 14 points and seven wins in 11 games.

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