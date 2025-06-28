Royal Challengers Bengaluru star player has been accused of assault by a woman in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been lodged, and the complaint has been brought to the attention of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal faces allegations of mental, physical, and financial exploitation from a woman in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a formal FIR and the situation escalating to the Chief Minister's Office. The complaint states that the woman was in a five-year relationship with Dayal and had met his family. She asserts that throughout their relationship, the cricketer manipulated and exploited her emotionally, physically, and financially. The situation deteriorated when she questioned his intentions, which allegedly resulted in her being physically assaulted.

The FIR also reveals that the victim later learned that Dayal was concurrently engaged in similar deceptive relationships with several other women. On June 14, 2025, she contacted Women's Helpline 181, but the case did not progress at the local police station.

Case reaches UP CM's office

Feeling trapped and without financial or social support, the woman appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office for immediate intervention. The complaint reportedly includes screenshots, chats, and video calls that the victim believes will support her claims.

She has called for expedited legal action and severe penalties against Dayal, urging authorities to handle the situation with the gravity it warrants.

Dayal, who represented RCB in the IPL 2025, has been gaining recognition as a leading left-arm pacer. He was also considered for selection in the Indian team in the near future, but these recent events may threaten his career.

