Virat Kohli is a star player who has proven his batting skills multiple times. The 36-year-old is known for chasing and leading Team India to a win. Now, the player, also an RCB player, has revealed the toughest bowler he has ever faced in his career. He is none other than Jasprit Bumrah, a star pacer of Team India. The star bowler has been a thorn in the neck of batters, including Virat Kohli, in different formats including IPL. Kohli first faced Bumrah at the top level during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, Virat Kohli was Jasprit Bumrah's first-ever IPL wicket when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted Mumbai Indians in 2013.

"No doubt about the fact that Jasprit (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world, all the formats. He's gotten me out a few times in the IPL," Kohli said at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit event recently. The duo only face each other in the IPL when RCB play Mumbai Indians (MI). “So whenever I say things, like, okay, it's going to be fun," he said. “Because we don't get to do that in the nets. Even in the nets, it's like playing a match. The intensity is like we play a match in the IPL. We're always like, every ball is like a mind game,” added Virat Kohli. Check out the video here:





Ever wondered who’s the toughest bowler Virat’s ever faced? Catch him spill the tea, at the… pic.twitter.com/36F8d8twN6 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

