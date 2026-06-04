RCB star Krunal Pandya finally breaks silence on his relationship with brother Hardik amid rift rumours

Krunal Pandya has finally addressed speculation surrounding his relationship with brother Hardik Pandya following IPL 2026. The RCB all-rounder dismissed rumours of a rift and made a strong statement about their bond, offering clarity on the much-discussed issue.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are probably one of the most recognizable brother duos in cricket today. Lately, though, people have started to wonder if something’s gone wrong between them. Why? Well, all sorts of rumors took off after that moment in IPL 2026 when Krunal got a little too fired up celebrating Hardik’s wicket. It was one of those clips that blows up online, gets everyone talking, and before you know it, the story isn’t just about a match—it’s about their relationship.

But Krunal didn’t waste much time clearing the air. He came out soon after and said he and Hardik are totally fine. And he’s backed that up again recently, shutting down the gossip for good. In an interview with Times of India, Krunal talked about how they always discuss cricket—what’s working, what isn’t, little tweaks here and there. They may play for different teams now, but their conversations are still all about learning from each other and pushing each other to improve.

"Obviously, we have played together. We have always discussed cricket in terms of tactical, technical stuff which always helps, right? When you have your brother also playing the same sport, or we are both in the same profession, it always helps each other in a way," Krunal said, in an interview with Times of India.

Also read| 'Bigger than Hollywood or Bollywood stars': Lalit Modi makes massive prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL heroics

"So it has always been a good conversation, a very healthy conversation about cricket and how we can get better. And yeah, I mean, 10 trophies in the Pandya household is not a bad number to have. So yeah, God's been kind," he added.

Things have gotten especially interesting for Krunal at Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last couple of years. He’s kind of reinvented himself there and was key to their back-to-back IPL titles in 2025 and 2026. Over those two seasons, he took 31 wickets and chipped in with 335 runs as a lower middle-order batter. His all-round performances were crucial in getting RCB over the line.

For Hardik, though, the latest IPL season didn’t really go his way. He was leading Mumbai Indians again, but the team only managed to finish ninth out of ten—a far cry from their glory years. As for his own stats, Hardik scored just 206 runs and picked up only four wickets, which probably wasn’t what he or the fans were hoping for.

Hardik’s the younger brother—about two and a half years younger than Krunal. Back in the 2010s and early 2020s, they played together for Mumbai Indians and won a bunch of titles. Hardik later moved on to captain Gujarat Titans, leading them to the trophy in their debut season in 2022. Now Krunal’s found fresh success winning two IPLs with RCB.

Also read| When can fans watch Virat Kohli next after missing India-Afghanistan ODI series?