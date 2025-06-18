England has revealed their playing XI for the initial Test match against India at Headingley. The Three Lions have chosen to include three fast bowlers: Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue, while Shoaib Bashir is the sole spinner in the lineup.

England has unexpectedly excluded young all-rounder Jacob Bethell from the first Test against India, which starts on Friday at Headingley. The team, led by Ben Stokes, has welcomed back veteran seamer Chris Woakes into the playing XI announced on Wednesday. Woakes had been sidelined due to an ankle injury last December, which required surgery. The 36-year-old recently participated in the second match between India A and England Lions in Northampton, where he took 3 wickets for 60 runs and 2 for 43.

Since his return from a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Bethell’s all-round performance has only improved. He scored a vital 82 in the first ODI against the West Indies and excelled in the T20I series with scores of 23 not out, 26 off 10 balls, and 36 not out off 16 balls. England completed a clean sweep of the series, winning 3-0.

The Leeds Test will also see the return of pacer Josh Tongue, whose career has been marred by persistent injuries. Tongue missed the entire 2024 season and more than half of the 2023 season due to various injuries and health problems. The 27-year-old tore his hamstring during The Hundred 2023 shortly after recovering from an aggravated pectoral muscle injury.

With senior pacers Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson unavailable, England has selected Tongue following his return to the national team in the recent one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

Another fast bowler, Brydon Carse, who made his debut against Pakistan last year, is the third frontline pacer in the squad. The Headingley Test will be Carse’s first Test on home ground after playing five matches abroad in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Captain Stokes will serve as the fourth fast-bowling option, while Shoaib Bashir is the only frontline spinner in the team. The young off-spinner played a key role in England’s victory over Zimbabwe, achieving figures of 3-62 and 6-81. Former captain Joe Root will provide part-time spin options.

The top and middle-order remain unchanged from the Zimbabwe match in Nottingham, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opening the innings, followed by Ollie Pope at No.3 and Root at No.4.

England XI for 1st Test vs India: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

