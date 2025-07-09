RCB star bowler Yash Dayal issues FIRST statement against sexual exploitation charge, says 'borrowed lakhs...'

The left-arm pacer also stated to the Prayagraj police that he first connected with the woman through Instagram in 2021, leading to their subsequent interactions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star pacer Yash Dayal is facing legal issues after a Ghaziabad woman filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him, alleging sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage. Dayal, who recently secured the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title with RCB, has responded by filing a complaint with the Prayagraj police, seeking an FIR against the woman. The 27-year-old bowler has requested the Khuldabad police station to register a case against her. In his complaint, obtained by NDTV, Yash accuses the woman of stealing an iPhone and a laptop.

The left-arm pacer also stated to the Prayagraj police that he first connected with the woman through Instagram in 2021, leading to their subsequent interactions.

Yash Dayal further alleges that the woman borrowed substantial sums of money from him, citing medical expenses for herself and her family with a promise of repayment, which has not occurred.

He also claims that she frequently borrowed money from him for shopping, asserting that he possesses evidence to support these claims.

Dayal said that upon learning of the woman's complaint against him with the Ghaziabad police, he decided to pursue legal action against her.

In a three-page complaint, Yash Dayal has requested an FIR be filed against the woman, along with two members of her family and several others.

The woman's FIR was registered against Dayal, 27, at the Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69, which pertains to sexual intercourse obtained through deceit, including false promises of marriage, according to a senior police official.

An action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on Jun 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.