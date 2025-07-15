RCB star bowler Yash Dayal gets BIG relief in sexual exploitation case, Allahabad HC orders...

A division bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar passed the order on Dayal's petition challenging the FIR.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman.

The court also directed that no coercive action be taken against Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), till the next hearing, his counsel Gaurav Tripathi told PTI.

