RCB sold for $1.78 billion: Aditya Birla Group-led consortium seals mega IPL deal

An Aditya Birla Group-led consortium has acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a whopping $1.78 billion, marking one of the biggest franchise deals in IPL history.

An Aditya Birla Group-led consortium has acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a whopping $1.78 billion, marking one of the biggest franchise deals in IPL history.

Aditya Birla Group-led consortium includes Times of India Group, David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures, and US-based Blackstone investment, and it will pay $1.78 billion, roughly over Rs 16,500 crore for the defending champions. After the deal, Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as the chairman of the franchise, while Satyan Gajwani from The Times of India Group will take on the role of vice chairman.

The deal includes the acquisition of both the men's and women's teams, which are the reigning IPL and Women's Premier League champions. Meanwhile, RCB will begin its IPL 2026 campaign against Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

In a statement after acquiring RCB, Kumar Mangalam Birla said, ''Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket, creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy.''

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) also finalised a deal of $1.63 billion after the Kal Somani-led consortium bought the inaugural IPL champions. Interestingly, the Birla Group was also competing to acquire RR against the Kal Somani-led consortium and the Times of India group