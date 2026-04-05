RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

The remarkable achievement of this substantial total can be attributed to Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. CSK will undoubtedly feel let down by their bowlers' performance, especially after they managed to avoid giving away a single boundary in the initial three overs of the innings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru illuminated the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium by scoring 250 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in match 11 of the current Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The remarkable total was achieved thanks to Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. They have now set the record as the first team to hit the 250-run milestone this season. CSK must be incredibly disappointed with their bowlers' performance, especially after they managed to avoid conceding a single boundary in the first three overs of the innings.

Highest Score In IPL 2026

RCB has made history as the first team to reach the 250-run mark in the 2026 IPL season. They recorded the highest team score of the season against CSK, surpassing the previous record held by Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH had set the bar at 226/8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which was the highest score until RCB's explosive performance at Chinnaswamy.

After being invited to bat first against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered an outstanding batting performance, finishing with 250/3 in 20 overs. Following the exits of RCB openers Phil Salt (46 off 30 balls) and Kohli (28 off 18), Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar formed a stunning 58-run partnership in just 21 balls.

Patidar remained unbeaten with 48 off 19 balls, while Padikkal contributed 50 off 29. Subsequently, Patidar and Tim David forged a pivotal 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket in only 35 balls after Padikkal's dismissal. The Australian star dominated the CSK bowlers, finishing with an impressive 70 not out off just 25 balls. To win this match, CSK will need to make history by achieving their largest chase in IPL history.

Chennai has only successfully chased a target of over 200 runs once in IPL history, which occurred back in 2012 against RCB. However, that chase was for 206 runs, and this target is significantly higher. CSK's batters will need to perform exceptionally well to accomplish this feat.

Also read| IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match