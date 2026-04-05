FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

US-Iran war to stop on Monday? Donald Trump hints at deal, will Tehran accept it?

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s 68* powers Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling five-wicket win in final over

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

Not The Kerala Story 2, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeCricket

CRICKET

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

The remarkable achievement of this substantial total can be attributed to Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. CSK will undoubtedly feel let down by their bowlers' performance, especially after they managed to avoid giving away a single boundary in the initial three overs of the innings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru illuminated the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium by scoring 250 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in match 11 of the current Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The remarkable total was achieved thanks to Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal. They have now set the record as the first team to hit the 250-run milestone this season. CSK must be incredibly disappointed with their bowlers' performance, especially after they managed to avoid conceding a single boundary in the first three overs of the innings.

Highest Score In IPL 2026

RCB has made history as the first team to reach the 250-run mark in the 2026 IPL season. They recorded the highest team score of the season against CSK, surpassing the previous record held by Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH had set the bar at 226/8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which was the highest score until RCB's explosive performance at Chinnaswamy.

After being invited to bat first against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered an outstanding batting performance, finishing with 250/3 in 20 overs. Following the exits of RCB openers Phil Salt (46 off 30 balls) and Kohli (28 off 18), Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar formed a stunning 58-run partnership in just 21 balls.

Patidar remained unbeaten with 48 off 19 balls, while Padikkal contributed 50 off 29. Subsequently, Patidar and Tim David forged a pivotal 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket in only 35 balls after Padikkal's dismissal. The Australian star dominated the CSK bowlers, finishing with an impressive 70 not out off just 25 balls. To win this match, CSK will need to make history by achieving their largest chase in IPL history.

Chennai has only successfully chased a target of over 200 runs once in IPL history, which occurred back in 2012 against RCB. However, that chase was for 206 runs, and this target is significantly higher. CSK's batters will need to perform exceptionally well to accomplish this feat.

Also read| IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her
Assam polls: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why is Sarma attacking her?
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone
RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles
US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home
Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement