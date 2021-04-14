'To see your child smile...' Virat Kohli opens up on being daddy to daughter Vamika

With each passing day, curiosity around Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika has been increasing since the star couple hasn't revealed the little one's face, keeping in line with their idea of raising their munchkin away from the media spotlight.

However, in a recent interview with Danish Sait, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian team captain Virat Kohli spoke upon various topics including being a daddy to little Vamika.

Conducted ahead of the IPL opener between RCB and Mumbai Indian (MI), Virat, while starting off the conversation on a lighter note, gradually moved on to a more personal equation when Sait asked the 32-year-old about how his life has changed since he became a father. Speaking on the "drastic" changes in his routine across the last few months after his daughter was born, the Indian team captain elaborated by adding that everything he was used to doing, changed.

Virat said, "Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly."

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli Interview Part 1 Captain Kohli talks about the beautiful feeling of becoming a dad, the hardships of bio bubble life, stellar growth of some of the RCB youngsters, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zWCcZAqG9A April 8, 2021

"It's been life-changing. It's been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can't put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period," Virat added.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021.