Cricket

IPL 2022: RCB sign Rajat Patidar as replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia

The right-handed batter had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, and will again join the franchise for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

After Luvnith Sisodia's injury has kept him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as replacement for the remainder of the season.

The batter, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has played 31 T20s and scored 861 runs having seven half-centuries to his name. The right-handed batter, had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, and will again join the franchise for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

READ | Virat Kohli's 'seasonal selfie' with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj goes VIRAL

Talking about RCB, they have played two games so far and have won a game and lost one. They will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

In their first game, RCB played against Punjab Kings (PBKS) under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. The Bangalore franchise had scored 205 runs wherein their new skipper Faf du Plessis shined with the bat while scoring 88 runs.

However, his knock went in vain as PBKS batters pushed them over the line. Talking about their second game, they won the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

 

