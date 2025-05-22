Bethell, who has been selected for England's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies, will depart after RCB's league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced the signing of New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert as a replacement for England's Jacob Bethell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Bethell, who has been selected for England's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies, will depart after RCB's league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025. Seifert, currently competing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will be available to join RCB starting May 24, 2025.

Seifert's selection is a strategic move, reflecting his impressive performance in the shortest format of the game. This season in the PSL, he has amassed 226 runs in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 145.80, which is expected to significantly enhance RCB's batting strength at the top of the order. Notably, Seifert's versatility allows him to excel not only as an opener but also to maintain a high tempo when batting lower in the order.

Seifert offers RCB valuable flexibility within their batting lineup. While his preferred positions are at the top of the order or at No. 3, he is equally capable of delivering impactful performances lower down the order when required.

Bethell was initially chosen for his proficiency against spin bowling, and Seifert shares this strength. Thus, his addition serves as a nearly identical replacement for RCB. Seifert boasts a strike rate of approximately 136 against spin over 47 innings, while his strike rate against pace rises to 144. In a recent series against Pakistan earlier this year, he scored 249 runs in five matches at an impressive strike rate nearing 208, further underscoring his capability to perform under pressure.

In the meantime, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will be unavailable for the RCB as he prepares for the WTC final. Last week, Ngidi was replaced by Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as a short-term substitute.

Currently, RCB is vying for a top-two finish in the league, having secured victories in eight out of their eleven matches thus far. Their next challenge will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday, followed by a concluding match against the Lucknow Super Giants to wrap up the league stage.

Also read| Meet Rocky Flintoff, 17-year-old son of former cricketer Andrew Flintoff named in 14-member England Lions squad to face India A