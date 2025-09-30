RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

RCB won their first-ever title last season under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, but while celebrating their inaugural IPL victory, a stampede took place in Bengaluru outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, wherein 11 people were killed.

United Spirits Limited, the parent company of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has announced that it is putting the Indian Premier League franchise up for sale. An exclusive report from CNBC TV18 indicates that Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, is currently the leading candidate to acquire USL’s full stake in the franchise.

USL operates as a subsidiary of Diageo, a British multinational alcoholic beverage corporation based in London. The company is aiming for a staggering valuation of $2 billion, which is approximately Rs. 17,762 crore. This valuation would position RCB among the most valuable sports organizations globally. Citi, a global investment bank, has been appointed as the advisor for the transaction.

Diageo has reportedly been considering a sale for some time, with speculation intensifying following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the team’s celebration of its first-ever IPL title, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. Nevertheless, the emergence of potential sellers and the ongoing logistical arrangements signify a step forward.

Earlier this month, Praveen Someshwar, the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India, shared with CNBC-TV18: “RCB is an exciting business, but it is non-core for Diageo.”

The victory in IPL 2025 was viewed as a groundbreaking moment for RCB, which has long been one of the most popular and marketable teams worldwide, despite its history of not securing a trophy. Much of this popularity can be attributed to their success in retaining India’s cricket superstar, Virat Kohli, who has pledged his future to the team.

This will not be the first significant sale of an IPL team. Recently, Torrent Group finalized an agreement to acquire a 67% majority stake in Gujarat Titans (GT) from Irelia Company Pte Ltd, a firm entirely owned by funds managed by CVC Capital. This deal valued GT, a relatively young franchise with a smaller fanbase compared to RCB, at around ₹7,500 crore.

Earlier today, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi fueled speculation regarding a potential sale.

“There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an IPL franchise. Well in the past, they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it. I am sure having won the IPL last season and with its strong base of fans and great management, it could be the only team available as a whole. One of the big global funds or sovereign funds would desperately like to have them as part of their India strategy. This will definitely set a new record valuation and become the floor price for all IPL teams. I am sure Citi will do a great job auctioning the team." he wrote on X.

