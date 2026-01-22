RCB sale nears reality as Adar Poonawalla confirms interest with 'strong and competitive bid'

The potential sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gathered momentum after Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla confirmed his interest in buying the IPL franchise, promising a “strong and competitive bid.” His entry has intensified speculation around a possible RCB ownership change.

Adar Poonawalla, a billionaire in the pharmaceutical industry, confirmed on Thursday that he intends to make a "strong" bid to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the franchise that won the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). It's important to note that Diageo, the parent company of United Spirits Ltd., has put RCB up for sale, following the franchise's long-awaited victory in the IPL after years of drought. Speculation has been rife for months regarding the interest of the CEO of Serum Institute of India and Chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp in purchasing one of the most renowned teams globally.

On Thursday, Poonawalla affirmed this news, stating that he plans to submit a bid in the upcoming months to acquire one of the IPL's most formidable teams.

“Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL,” Poonawalla wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, Poonawalla had suggested the possibility of buying RCB, mentioning on social media that RCB is an excellent team at the right price.

Regarding RCB, the franchise was initially purchased in 2008 by Vijay Mallya's UB Group for approximately USD 111.6 million. Years later, Diageo, the London-based spirits giant, acquired a controlling stake in United Spirits, becoming the majority shareholder by 2014. This is how RCB came under the effective control of Diageo.

If RCB is to be sold now, the transaction would need to be conducted through the corporate channels of United Spirits and Diageo.

RCB clinched the IPL 2025 title

The long wait for RCB and Virat Kohli to secure their first IPL title ended in June 2025 when the franchise triumphed over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, this victory was overshadowed by tragic events the following day, as 11 individuals lost their lives in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the team's celebration.

Due to this incident, the future of RCB's matches in Bengaluru is uncertain. The Karnataka government has approved hosting matches at the venue, but RCB has yet to confirm this arrangement.

