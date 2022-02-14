RCB's Glenn Maxwell, fiancee Vini Raman go traditional, Tamil wedding invitation card goes VIRAL

From international and league duties to COVID-19, a lot of events hindered Australia's Glenn Maxwell's wedding plans, however, now the all-rounder is all set to tie the knot with his Indian fiancee Vini Raman.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder had been engaged to Vini Raman since March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, after Australia are touring Pakistan, and with Maxwell's name not included in the squad, it is confirmed that he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding.

In fact, their wedding invitation card has been doing the rounds on social media. It has been printed in traditional Tamil which has surprised netizens and it has gone viral.

Who is Vini Raman?

Belonging to a Tamil family based in Australia, Vini completed her studies in medical science and is practising in the field. According to the details posted by Vini herself, she met Maxwell at the Melbourne Stars event around December 2013. It was the all-rounder who was first interested in the Indian girl.

Maxwell and Vini have been going steady for the past several years and he has even credited her to have been influential in him bouncing back from mental stress due to which he was forced to take a break from cricket for several months.