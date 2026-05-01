RCB respond to catch controversy that angered Virat Kohli, claim ball touched ground

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their silence on the controversial catch decision that left Virat Kohli visibly furious on the field. The franchise clarified that the ball had touched the ground, sparking renewed debate among fans and experts.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash with the Gujarat Titans ended in disappointment for the home crowd, but that wasn’t the main story. Somehow, the game became all about Jason Holder’s catch that sent RCB skipper Rajat Patidar back to the pavilion. The decision to give him out lit a fuse in the Bengaluru camp. It’s rare to see emotions boil over like that, but this time, RCB’s anger spilled onto the field, with Virat Kohli himself getting into a heated exchange with an umpire near the boundary line.

After the dust settled, Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke to the press. He’s not part of either side, but as the leading wicket-taker this IPL season, his perspective carries weight. Bhuvneshwar admitted what a lot of fans in the stadium felt — those giant screens showed angles where it really looked like the ball clipped the turf before Holder secured it. “I wasn’t on the field, but from the visuals, I saw the ball touch the ground. Honestly, I can’t say what was said between the on-field umpires and the third umpire, or if the letter of the law was upheld. But we all wanted a bit more scrutiny, maybe a few more camera angles before calling it,” he said. The sense was that the RCB camp craved more clarity, not just a snap judgment.

This match was a rare off-day for Bengaluru’s batting unit, and that’s saying something. Usually, their top order fires, especially with Kohli leading from the front. Even in this game, he gave them hope with a solid start, but it just fell apart after that. RCB collapsed for 155, unable to build around that platform. GT, on the other hand, chased the target with plenty of time to spare, underlining just how dominant they were.

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When reporters asked Bhuvneshwar what went sideways for RCB, he kept it honest. He didn’t blame the conditions, the toss, or some technical slip. Instead, he summed up the sport in the simplest way: “Some days, the other side is just better.” He pointed out that batting, for the most part, had been RCB’s strength all season — they’ve put up 200 or more in several games. One off evening isn’t the end of the world. Over a marathon tournament with 14 matches, there’s never such thing as perfection. Teams wobble. Sometimes batsmen chase down massive totals, sometimes bowlers are left defending scraps. “Today, the bowlers did everything possible with the score we had, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Sometimes, cricket isn’t about the big tactical shifts, or dramatic errors — it’s just about a good team getting outplayed, a controversial moment lighting a fire, and the pressure of the season catching up with everyone. RCB will move on, but this was one of those nights where nothing seemed to go their way — on the scoreboard or in the little moments that define tight IPL contests.

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